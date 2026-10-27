Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Man Held For Molesting Minor; Father Arrested For Abusing Daughter | Representational Photo

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Two separate incidents of child abuse were reported in the city, prompting the police to arrest both accused on Sunday.

In the first incident, a man allegedly attempted to molest a minor schoolgirl whom he knew and pulled her into his house.

Police said the accused, Raju Sukhdev Tribhuvan (48), was acquainted with the 15-year-old girl and her family. Taking advantage of their familiarity, he allegedly approached the girl outside his house on October 25 at around 9am, when she was on her way to tuition classes. After talking to her, he allegedly pulled her inside his house and molested her. However, the girl managed to push him away and escape.

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The frightened girl then informed her family members about the incident. Her family members and nearby residents allegedly thrashed Tribhuvan before handing him over to the Osmanpura police.

In the second incident, a father allegedly subjected his 10-year-old daughter to physical abuse early on Sunday morning. He reportedly woke her from sleep, removed her clothes and poured cold water on her before inflicting cigarette burns on her. He also allegedly cut her hair and molested her.

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The police have arrested the accused father. Further details about the second incident were not available at the time of filing this report.