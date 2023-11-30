Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Lions Club Of Titans Distributes Bags In Priyadarshani School |

The Lions Club of Titans distributed 500 school bags to students at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) Priyadarshani School on Thursday. The bags were part of the birthday celebration of Shiv Sena Shinde faction MLA Sanjay Shirsat and Sashwati G Srikanth. The students welcomed the guests with a Lezim performance, and both dignitaries celebrated their birthdays by cutting the cake.

Municipal Commissioner G Srikanth mentioned that teachers are making strenuous efforts to improve the quality of education in the school, and significant progress has been achieved. He urged MLA Shirsath to advocate for starting an English Medium school for economically disadvantaged students with the Chief Minister.

Certificates were distributed to students participating in the cricket competition. Lions Club of Titans President Kapil Bakliwal, Kunal Bakliwal, Deputy Commissioner Nanda Gaikwad, Education Officer Bharat Teengote, Sonam Srikanth, Shashwati, and Shanaya Srikanth attended the event.

Teachers Shashikant Ubale, Babu Rathod, Bala Jadhav, Prakash Ingale, Tejaswini Desale, Swati Didore, Vaishali Chavan, Sangeeta Chaudhary, and others made efforts for the program's success. Sanjeev Sonar conducted the proceedings, while Tejaswini Desale proposed a vote of thanks.