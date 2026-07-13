Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Karmad-Shendra-Bidkin–Waluj Rail Corridor Proposed To Improve Freight Movement, Commuter Connectivity | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A new railway route connecting Karmad–Shendra–Bidkin–Waluj–Daulatabad has been proposed. The Railway Pravasi Sena, a passengers' organisation, has claimed that efforts have begun to connect Karmad and Waluj by rail. The organisation said the proposed route aims to facilitate both goods transportation and a local railway service for industrial workers.

According to the Railway Pravasi Sena, a joint meeting of officials from the Railway Board, Nanded and Secunderabad railway divisions, entrepreneurs, and officials from various departments is likely to be held in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to discuss the proposal. The organisation said the meeting may be held on August 15.

Railway Pravasi Sena president Santoshkumar Somani said the proposal emerged after discussions with senior railway officials. He said the proposed route would provide direct freight connectivity to the Shendra, Bidkin and Waluj industrial belts while also offering a local rail service for thousands of workers. However, the Railway Board and the concerned railway authorities have not yet officially confirmed the proposal.

He said the project is technically feasible but would require a Detailed Project Report (DPR), land acquisition, environmental clearances, assessment of passenger and freight demand, and final approval from the Railway Board. As the route connects major industrial areas, its economic viability and cost-benefit analysis would have to be thoroughly examined before a final decision is taken.

If implemented, the project would provide direct railway connectivity to the Shendra, Bidkin and Waluj MIDC areas, reduce transportation costs and travel time, ease pressure on road transport, and create new employment opportunities through industrial growth.