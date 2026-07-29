Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Kamlapur-Jogeshwari Residents Stage Protest, Demand Road Repairs | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: With the ongoing rains and the absence of a proper paved road, the main road connecting the Kamlapur-Jogeshwari area in Bajajnagar has turned into a quagmire of mud and stagnant sewage. Frustrated by the recurring inconvenience, angry residents led by social activist Amol Khadse gathered outside the residence of Zilla Parishad member Amol Lohakare on Monday and staged a protest demanding immediate road repairs.

Residents expressed relief after Lohakare directed the Gram Panchayat to immediately fill the damaged stretch with crushed stone and murrum to provide temporary relief.

School students, workers, and residents from Hariprasad Nagar, Sai Nagar, Raje Shahaji Nagar, Balaji Nagar, and New Valley, which fall under the Jogeshwari and Kamlapur areas, depend on this road for their daily commute. The area still lacks a proper paved road, and the existing stretch has deteriorated significantly. Continuous rainfall has resulted in the accumulation of mud and sewage at several locations.

Students, women, and workers have been facing severe inconvenience due to the poor condition of the road. Despite repeated demands and follow-ups, residents alleged that the issue had been ignored by the concerned elected representatives and the administration.

On Monday, a large number of residents gathered outside Lohakare's residence and raised slogans, demanding immediate action.

Responding to the protest, Lohakare acknowledged the residents' grievances and instructed the local administration to undertake temporary repairs by laying crushed stone and murrum. He also assured residents that he would pursue the matter with the administration to ensure the road is permanently strengthened.

Following the assurance and the commencement of temporary repair work, the residents dispersed.

A large number of students, women, and local residents, including Sominath Mirge, Lekhraj Gaikwad, Vishal Shrikhande, Gautam Muneshwar, Pandurang Lonkar, Shivaji Kale, Ramesh Pawar, Prakash Sable, Sopan Bansode, Gautam Panad, Balaji Kshirsagar, Ravindra Bhagat, Milind Kakade, Rajratna Ingole, Sham Pakhare, Navnath Jatale, Vishal Wakale, Jayashree Waghmare, Alka Tribhuvan, Ranjana Ranjve, Rupali Bhalerao, Mangal Khadse, Kondabai Savte, Rekha Khadse, Surekha Narvade, Vaishali Gulve and others, participated in the protest.