Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Inter-State Gang Behind Illegal Dumping Of Hazardous Chemical Waste Busted | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Rural Police have busted an inter-state gang allegedly involved in the illegal transportation and disposal of hazardous chemical waste. The alleged mastermind of the racket, Iftekhar Ahmed Nisar Khan (38), a resident of Khamaria, Gausadi, in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur district, was recently arrested. Iftekhar had been absconding since the case was registered.

A special team from Sillod Rural Police travelled to an area near the Nepal border in Uttar Pradesh in search of him. He allegedly evaded arrest by frequently changing locations after sensing the police presence. However, the police continued their pursuit and eventually apprehended him through technical investigation, confidential information and sustained follow-up.

The investigation began after drums containing hazardous chemicals were found at several locations across the district, including Palshi, Sillod city, Fardapur, Aland, Shivur and Tondapur. Police examined evidence including the chemical drums, contaminated soil found at the sites, environmental damage, vehicle movements, the accused's contacts and financial transactions.

As the investigation progressed, police found that the racket's network extended beyond Maharashtra to Telangana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

During the operation, police seized contraband and material worth approximately ₹80.35 lakh, including 3,52,220 litres of hazardous industrial chemicals stored in 1,601 drums, 40 tonnes of chemical powder, 50 tonnes of chemical-contaminated soil, three trucks, one Hydra machine and seven mobile phones.

A total of 12 accused have been arrested so far in connection with the case.