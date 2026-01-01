 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar In Focus As Special Environment Calendar 2026 Is Released
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneChhatrapati Sambhajinagar In Focus As Special Environment Calendar 2026 Is Released

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar In Focus As Special Environment Calendar 2026 Is Released

The calendar features sharp and aesthetically captivating photographs showcasing nature, biodiversity, heritage and culture, with a special focus on Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. A distinctive feature of the calendar is that it is completely plastic-free, reinforcing its core message of sustainability

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Thursday, January 01, 2026, 07:37 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar In Focus As Special Environment Calendar 2026 Is Released | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A special Environment Calendar 2026, based on the theme “Environmental Care – Let’s Make it Personal,” has been released with the objective of promoting individual responsibility towards environmental protection.

Conceptualised and designed by Ved B. Jahagirdar, the calendar marks the sixth consecutive year of its publication. The initiative highlights that while governments, corporates and institutions are making consistent efforts towards environmental protection, real and lasting change can only be achieved when individuals consciously adopt environment-friendly habits in their daily lives.

Read Also
Pune: Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, VBA Chief Prakash Ambedkar Pay Tributes At Koregaon Bhima...
article-image

The calendar features sharp and aesthetically captivating photographs showcasing nature, biodiversity, heritage and culture, with a special focus on Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. A distinctive feature of the calendar is that it is completely plastic-free, reinforcing its core message of sustainability.

Each month includes important Nature and Health Days, an Environmental Oath/Pledge, and simple, practical environmental commitments.

FPJ Shorts
Who Is Khokon Das? Hindu Businessman Set On Fire In Bangladesh, Survives Brutal Mob Attack By Jumping Into Pond | VIDEO
Who Is Khokon Das? Hindu Businessman Set On Fire In Bangladesh, Survives Brutal Mob Attack By Jumping Into Pond | VIDEO
'Completely Humiliated': Jason Gillespie REVEALS Reason Behind Opting Out Of Pakistan Coaching Role
'Completely Humiliated': Jason Gillespie REVEALS Reason Behind Opting Out Of Pakistan Coaching Role
VIDEO: Tamannaah Bhatia & Sonam Bajwa's Stunning Dance Performances At Goa Club During New Year's Eve Celebration Goes Viral
VIDEO: Tamannaah Bhatia & Sonam Bajwa's Stunning Dance Performances At Goa Club During New Year's Eve Celebration Goes Viral
Panvel Civic Polls 2026: Municipal Corporation Sets Up MCC And Grievance Cells To Ensure Fair, Transparent And Rule-Bound Elections
Panvel Civic Polls 2026: Municipal Corporation Sets Up MCC And Grievance Cells To Ensure Fair, Transparent And Rule-Bound Elections
Read Also
Maharashtra: 2012 Pune Serial Blasts Accused Bunty Jahagirdar Shot Dead In Shrirampur Town
article-image

Jahagirdar said, “The future of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is undoubtedly bright, but the condition of our environment is a matter of serious concern. While governments and organisations are doing their part, we as individuals are often lacking in environmental care. Environmental protection must become a personal habit. Through this calendar, I have made an honest effort to encourage people to reflect and act for a sustainable future.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar In Focus As Special Environment Calendar 2026 Is Released

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar In Focus As Special Environment Calendar 2026 Is Released

Aastha Foundation Celebrates 18th Foundation Day In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Aastha Foundation Celebrates 18th Foundation Day In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

97 Nomination Forms Rejected During Scrutiny In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

97 Nomination Forms Rejected During Scrutiny In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

MGM University’s National Hindi Conference To Mark Dushyant Kumar’s 50th Death Anniversary

MGM University’s National Hindi Conference To Mark Dushyant Kumar’s 50th Death Anniversary

Nashik Zilla Parishad Shines As Two PHCs Earn Prestigious NQAS Certification

Nashik Zilla Parishad Shines As Two PHCs Earn Prestigious NQAS Certification