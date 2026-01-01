Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar In Focus As Special Environment Calendar 2026 Is Released | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A special Environment Calendar 2026, based on the theme “Environmental Care – Let’s Make it Personal,” has been released with the objective of promoting individual responsibility towards environmental protection.

Conceptualised and designed by Ved B. Jahagirdar, the calendar marks the sixth consecutive year of its publication. The initiative highlights that while governments, corporates and institutions are making consistent efforts towards environmental protection, real and lasting change can only be achieved when individuals consciously adopt environment-friendly habits in their daily lives.

The calendar features sharp and aesthetically captivating photographs showcasing nature, biodiversity, heritage and culture, with a special focus on Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. A distinctive feature of the calendar is that it is completely plastic-free, reinforcing its core message of sustainability.

Each month includes important Nature and Health Days, an Environmental Oath/Pledge, and simple, practical environmental commitments.

Read Also Maharashtra: 2012 Pune Serial Blasts Accused Bunty Jahagirdar Shot Dead In Shrirampur Town

Jahagirdar said, “The future of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is undoubtedly bright, but the condition of our environment is a matter of serious concern. While governments and organisations are doing their part, we as individuals are often lacking in environmental care. Environmental protection must become a personal habit. Through this calendar, I have made an honest effort to encourage people to reflect and act for a sustainable future.”