Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Household Utensils Found Hidden In Bushes On Gurudev Seva Mandal Land | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A stock of brand-new household utensils was discovered amidst the bushes on an open plot belonging to the Gurudev Seva Mandal, located along the main road between More Chowk and Jagrut Hanuman Temple in Bajaj Nagar. Devotees arriving for religious rituals and aarti on Tuesday noticed the items. It is suspected that miscreants may have stolen the utensils and left them at the spot. Office-bearers and MIDC Waluj police inspected the site, seized the entire stock and launched a search to trace those involved.

On Tuesday at around 10.30am, Gajanan Mankar and Dadasaheb Borkar arrived at the local Gurudev Seva Mandal prayer site for religious rituals and aarti. While picking flowers for worship, they discovered a large quantity of brand-new household items, including a pressure cooker, cooking pot, containers of various sizes, fans, lunch boxes and a low wooden table (chaurang), packed in a box bearing a sticker. The items were found amidst bushes near a bamboo clump. After being informed, office-bearers and MIDC Waluj police rushed to the spot.

Police seized the recovered goods and loaded them onto three vehicles. Notably, stolen property worth ₹4 lakh, part of a larger theft from factories valued at approximately ₹58 lakh, had previously been concealed at the same plot three to four months ago. Following Tuesday’s discovery, police suspect that the household utensils may also be linked to the same theft. An investigation and search for those involved are underway.

Meanwhile, around 6pm on Monday, Dadarao Borkar and Rajabhau Deshmukh were allegedly assaulted by some individuals. The attackers allegedly abused them and pelted them with stones. The incident came to light the following day.

Gajajan Nandurkar, Dadarao Borkar, Rajabhau Deshmukh, Vilas Magre, Rajabhau Thakre, Santosh Nimbulkar, Bhandas Palaskar and others have demanded strict legal action against those responsible, including externment, to curb such alleged criminal activities.