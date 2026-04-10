Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Health Minister Prakash Abitkar Stresses On Village Health Initiatives | Sourced

“Along with the development of the village and the district, it is important that the health of the people is taken care of. For this, the government has implemented the scheme ‘Maze Gaon, Arogyasampanna Gaon’ campaign. Everyone should utilise the available resources to make the campaign successful,” appealed State Public Health Minister Prakash Abitkar.



He was speaking during the inauguration of a workshop of the campaign at Manthan Hall, MIT College, on Thursday. District Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat presided over the event. MLA Dr Kiran Lahamate, MLA Ramesh Bornare, Dharashiv ZP President Archana Patil, Deputy Mayor Rajendra Janjal, Principal Secretary Dr Nipun Vinayak, Commissioner Dr Kadambari Balkawade, Dr Sunil Bhokare, ZP CEO Minnu PM, Health Service Director Dr Nitin Ambadekar, Dr Vijay Kandewad and others were present on the dais.





Abitkar further said that all people’s representatives, along with the development of their region, have the responsibility to look after the health of the people. Hence, all the machinery should use all the resources to implement health awareness programmes and make the campaign successful. The work should be carried out by establishing various committees and imparting training to the concerned employees. ASHA workers and health workers should reach the doorsteps of the people so that testing of diseases like cancer, diabetes and others can be done in time.



Shirsat said that patients from the entire Marathwada region come to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for treatment. The buildings of hospitals, especially the women's and children's hospital, have been established; unfortunately, they are not functioning presently. Hence, there is a need for these hospitals to be started immediately, he said.





Dr Lahamate, Bornare, Archana Patil, Dr Nipun Vinayak and others also spoke on the occasion.



Deputy directors, deputy CEOs, block development officers, district civil surgeons, district health officers, senior officers and employees from 13 districts, including Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Latur, Nashik, Beed, Parbhani, Dharashiv, Nanded, Hingoli, Ahilyanagar, Dhule, Jalgaon and Nandurbar, were present for the workshop.