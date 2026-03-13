Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Govt Stands Firmly With Industries Amid West Asia Crisis Situation, Says Minister Uday Samant | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: State Industries Minister Uday Samant assured industries that the Union and State governments are firmly standing with them so that they do not face the impact of the crisis situation due to the Gulf war.

Samant was addressing a review meeting with government officials and representatives of industries held at Hotel Rama International in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Thursday. Divisional Commissioner Jeetendra Papalkar, Municipal Commissioner G Sreekanth, District Collector Deelip Swami, Bharat Petroleum’s Regional Manager Manojkumar Yadav, and representatives of industries were present.

Samant reviewed the problems faced by industries due to the war situation and the measures required to address them. Discussions were held on the availability of fuel and gas for industries and possible alternatives. Deliberations were also held on reducing electricity tariffs, ensuring alternative fuel availability, changes in the solar energy policy, and other measures.

Samant said strict action will be taken against black marketing of essential commodities. Long-term plans should be drafted to ensure the immediate supply of fuel to industries. Industries and local authorities should collectively decide priorities according to the guidelines issued by the government. The measures discussed in the meeting will be implemented at other places in the state as well, he said.

Divisional Commissioner Papalkar and District Collector Deelip Swami informed about the measures taken by the administration. Samant expressed satisfaction with the work done so far and directed officials to handle the situation effectively in the coming days. He also appealed that efforts should be made to implement permanent measures with proper coordination so that industries do not become defunct even during crisis situations.