Pune: Unidentified Man's Body Recovered From Mula-Mutha River Near Mundhwa Jackwell Bridge - VIDEO

The Pune Fire Department recovered the dead body of an unidentified man from the Mundhwa Jackwell Bridge area on Friday after a rescue operation carried out by the department.

According to officials, police informed the fire brigade control room that a male body was seen floating in the water about 200–300 meters east of the bridge. Upon receiving the alert, a team from the Pune Fire Brigade stationed at the BT Kawade Road Fire Station rushed to the spot with a rescue vehicle and personnel.

A fire officer said the identity of the deceased could not be established. The man is estimated to be around 45 years old and was wearing a white and blue checked shirt and black formal pants.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Station Officer Anil Gaikwad, with the team including Acting Officer Vilas Dadas, Tandel Mangesh Takle, Fireman Subhash Khade, and personnel Animesh Kondekar, Mahesh Pandey, Jadhav, Raut, Sawant, Suryavanshi, along with drivers Adagale and Dhumal. Police personnel were also present at the scene during the operation.