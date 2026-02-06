 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Govind Kendre Becomes BJP Group Leader; Mayor, Deputy Mayor Candidates Announced
Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 05:30 PM IST
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The BJP has established its supremacy by winning 57 seats in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) elections 2025–26. Curiosity regarding the BJP’s group leader ended on Wednesday as corporator from Ward No. 27, Govind Kendre, was named the party’s group leader in the House.

Similarly, a joint meeting of the core committees of the BJP and Shiv Sena (Shinde) was organised on Friday, during which the candidates for the posts of mayor and deputy mayor were announced. BJP’s Sameer Rajurkar will be the mayoral candidate, while Shiv Sena’s Rajendra Janjal will be the deputy mayoral candidate. The last day for filing nomination forms for the posts of mayor and deputy mayor was till 6 pm on Friday.

State OBC Welfare Minister Atul Save declared Kendre’s name as the group leader on Thursday. He expressed hope that all the elected corporators of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar would work with discipline and coordination for the welfare and development of the city.

An identification parade of the corporators was held on Thursday before Divisional Commissioner Jeetendra Papalkar. The group registration of the BJP was completed after obtaining the signatures of all corporators. AIMIM and other parties have not yet completed this procedure.

The group leader directs corporators to present the party’s stand in the House. The authority to issue a ‘whip’ rests with him. He also instructs members to vote as per party policy. He is responsible for maintaining discipline among members and resolving their problems. He provides information about the procedures of the House and familiarises corporators with the rules. The role of the group leader is important while selecting the mayor or deputy mayor from the party. He also acts as a link between the administration and the party.

