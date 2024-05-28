Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Gears Up for Lok Sabha Vote Counting | Representational Image

The countdown for the votes counting of the Lok Sabha election has begun and the administration is prepared for the counting in the district, informed the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district collector and district returning officer Dilip Swami.

Briefing the press, Swami said, it will take around 12 hours for the counting of the votes casted in six assembly constituencies of the Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency.

"The winner will be declared after the complete counting of all the assembly constituencies. It will be clear that 12,99,040 voters have chosen which candidate after the counting of votes in 27 rounds. In each round, 48,112 votes will be counted. It will take around 20 minutes to count the votes during each round. It will take around 9 hours to count all the rounds," he added.

Counting at MIT College

"It will take time to bring the EVM from the strong room and the buzzer process for counting the votes for 37 candidates and NOTA. The counting will be held in a building at MIT College on Beed By-pass road on June 4," he said.

The officers and the employees have been directed to be present at the counting centre at 6am sharp. The oath for counting will be administered at 7am and the postal ballot counting will start at 8am. Later, the EVM counting will start at 8.30am. The 50 percent counting of 6,81,120 votes in 13 rounds will be done and the picture that the voters favoured which candidate will be clear to some extent.

A media centre has been established at the counting centre, but the reporters can carry mobile phones with them. The employees wearing red, yellow, pink, grey, purple and orange coloured T-shirts will handle the EVMs for carrying it from the strong room to the counting tables.

Presently, the EVMs have been kept in the strong room in the MIT College. Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), State police force officers and jawans are looking after the security of the strong room and the counting centre.

There will be assembly constituency wise 14 counting tables, 10 tables for assembly wise postal ballot counting. In all, 1,000 employees have been deployed for the counting process and 700 police officers and jawans for security. The counting will be done under the vigilance of 150 CCTV cameras while the votes in 2,040 EVMs will be counted.

Assembly constituency (Rounds) – Voters

Kannad (26 rounds) – 2,17,089

Aurangabad central (23) – 2,11,500

Aurangabad West (27) – 2,35,784

Aurangabad East (22) – 2,07,633

Gangapur (25) – 2,27,152

Vaijapur (25) – 2,00,882

Total – 12,99,040