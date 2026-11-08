Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Foul-Smelling Water Overflows Onto Highway, Putting Motorists & Residents At Risk | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Road Department has been undertaking various measures to ensure that motorists enjoy safe and smooth journeys, with the ultimate aim of preventing accidents and loss of life. However, in the Waluj Industrial Estate, these efforts are being undermined by the accumulation of foul-smelling sewage water on the highway. The increasing risk of accidents and the potential threat to public health have prompted demands for immediate remedial measures.

The highway connecting Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Ahilyanagar and Pune witnesses heavy traffic throughout the day and night. It also connects several industrial estates across the Marathwada region, with goods manufactured in these units being transported along this route. The Road Department has implemented various measures to reduce accidents on the highway and ensure safer journeys for motorists. However, the situation near Kamgar Chowk in the Waluj Industrial Estate continues to pose a serious challenge.

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A large pool of foul-smelling sewage water has accumulated near Kamgar Chowk, resulting in frequent accidents, both minor and major. The incidents have reportedly claimed several lives and left many others with permanent disabilities. The decomposition of garbage in the stagnant sewage has also created a persistent and pungent stench, raising serious health concerns for motorists and residents in the surrounding areas.

Taking note of the situation, the Sub-Divisional Officer for the World Bank project submitted a formal request to the Executive Engineer, MIDC, Waluj, on November 3. The letter urged the authorities to take immediate measures to drain the water accumulating near Kamgar Chowk in the Waluj Industrial Estate and prevent road-related accidents.

The road near Kamgar Chowk, within the MIDC Waluj area, has deteriorated considerably due to prolonged water stagnation. The continuous accumulation of water has damaged the road surface, resulting in the formation of potholes. Consequently, motorists and local residents face an increased risk of accidents while using the stretch. The absence of a proper drainage system has further aggravated the situation, as there is no adequate outlet for the accumulated water to flow away.

In view of the seriousness of the issue, the Sub-Divisional Officer has urged the authorities to implement appropriate technical measures to ensure the proper and timely drainage of water from the road near Kamgar Chowk. The request also emphasises the need for urgent intervention to prevent further deterioration of the road, reduce the risk of accidents and address the health concerns arising from the stagnant sewage water.