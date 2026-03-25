Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Fee Hike Proposal At BAMU Put On Hold After MLA Satish Chavan’s Objection | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The proposed increase in affiliation and expansion fees for permanently affiliated colleges has been put on hold following objections raised by MLA Satish Chavan on Mar 24.

The issue was discussed during the Management Council meeting of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU), resulting in a temporary suspension of the decision. A final call will be taken after the report of a four-member committee headed by former pro-vice-chancellor (pro-VC) Shyam Shirsath.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Vice-Chancellor (VC) Vijay Fulari. Pro-VC Valmik Sarvade, Registrar Prashant Amrutkar and 18 council members were present. Decisions were taken after discussions on 15 agenda items.

The committee, headed by Shirsath, includes former pro-VC Ashok Tejnankar, Principal Bharat Khandare and Ankush Kadam as members. After submission of the committee’s report, the matter will be reconsidered in meetings of the Deans’ Board, the Academic Council and the Management Council. Meanwhile, the last date for payment of the fee, earlier fixed as Mar 31, has been extended.

The Automobile Workshop under the Deendayal Upadhyay Skill Centre (DDUKK) has adequate infrastructure to undertake servicing and repair of two-wheelers and four-wheelers. Director Bharti Gawali presented the proposal, which was approved. As a result, vehicle servicing will now be carried out in the university laboratory, Registrar Amrutkar said.

The VC, Fulari, has also appointed Aparna Ashtaputre to the Purchase Committee.

A total of 27 proposals regarding new batches and academic courses for the upcoming academic year were considered, of which 23 were approved while four were rejected.

A congratulatory resolution proposed by Gajanan Sanap acknowledged Registrar Amrutkar for securing a Rs16 lakh research project funded by ICSSR. The resolution received unanimous approval.

Earlier, the duration for PhD research was three years for full-time scholars and four-and-a-half years for part-time candidates. A proposal moved by council member Venkatesh Lamb to make the duration three years for both full-time and part-time PhD programmes was approved.

With this decision, part-time PhD scholars will now be able to complete their research within three years.