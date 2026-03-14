Mumbai University Approves ₹1,054 Cr Budget; Senate Sees Proposals On Savarkar Doctor Of Literature And Faculty Conduct

Mumbai University | X

Mumbai: The University of Mumbai (MU) on Saturday approved a budget of ₹1,054.12 crore for the upcoming financial year, marking an increase of nearly 9% from last year’s allocation of ₹968 crore. The budget was presented and sanctioned during the University Senate meeting chaired by Vice-Chancellor Prof. Ravindra Kulkarni.

₹75 Crore Set Aside for Research, Internationalisation, and Industry Collaboration

The budget projects a deficit of ₹172.63 crore. As part of its academic priorities, the university has earmarked ₹75 crore for initiatives aimed at strengthening academic and governance excellence. These include measures to promote research and innovation, internationalisation of higher education, global citizenship education, student support and progression programmes, alumni engagement, and university–industry collaborations.

During the meeting, Senate members also raised concerns over the sharp decline in admissions to the university’s Centre for Distance and Online Education. According to members, enrolment has dropped significantly from nearly 80,000 students in previous years to around 20,000 in recent years.

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Member Seeks Posthumous D.Litt for Savarkar

Amid the budget discussions, Senate member Sheetal Devrukhkar proposed that the university confer a Doctor of Literature (D.Litt) degree on freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar posthumously. Responding to the proposal, university officials stated that there is a prescribed process for awarding honorary degrees posthumously, which would need to be followed. They also noted that such a decision would require approval from the Governor, who serves as the Chancellor of the university.

Separately, an adjournment motion was raised against MU Professor Deepak Pawar, founder of the Marathi Abhyas Kendra. Devrukhkar alleged that Pawar had made remarks against the Chief Minister during public meetings while serving as a university professor and called for an inquiry into the matter, claiming it violated the code of conduct expected from faculty members.

However, the adjournment motion was later withdrawn after several Senate members argued that the issue did not fall within the purview of the Senate’s agenda.

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