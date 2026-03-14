Navarambh Utsav: Balvatika Namankan Abhiyan In Schools Across The State On 25 March

Navarambh Utsav | X @basic_pathshala

Lucknow: The state government is continuously taking concrete steps to strengthen early childhood education and promote school enrolment among young children. In this sequence, the Basic Education Department will organize ‘Navarambh Utsav’ in all co-located Anganwadi centres and primary schools across the state. This programme will be organized simultaneously across the state on 25 March 2026.

The objective of this initiative is to increase enrolment of children in the 3 to 6 years age group in Balvatika and to create awareness among parents about early childhood education.

Through this programme, children will be introduced to Balvatika activities and parents will be informed about the facilities available in schools.

This programme of the state government is considered an important step toward strengthening early childhood education under the National Education Policy 2020. According to the policy, a target has been set to extend the benefits of early education to everyone by the year 2030.

The Basic Education Department is working to establish better coordination between Anganwadi centres and schools so that children can be connected to the mainstream of early education.

The Yogi Adityanath government has prepared a strategy to increase children’s enrolment and attendance through a special campaign. During Navarambh Utsav, parents will be informed about Balvatika activities, learning corners, stationery, play materials and seating arrangements for children in schools.

Along with this, children will also present cultural performances and participate in other activities. This will give parents a glimpse of the educational environment of Balvatika.

The department has prepared a detailed programme plan for Navarambh Utsav. Under this plan, public representatives will inaugurate the programme with lighting of the ceremonial lamp and Saraswati Vandana, followed by a presentation on the objectives of the programme and the concept of Balvatika.

There will also be discussions on the importance of early childhood education, along with cultural presentations by Balvatika children.

In addition, activities such as providing parents with a list of children eligible for admission to Class-1 and demonstrating a functional Balvatika classroom will also be organized.

For the successful organization of the programme, District Basic Education Officers, Block Education Officers, DIET officials, nodal teachers and Anganwadi workers have been assigned specific responsibilities.

From the district level to the school level, the programme will be monitored and related information will be made available at the state level through the Prerna Portal and the Vidya Samiksha Kendra.

For the organization of Navarambh Utsav, the state government has approved a budget of ₹1592.22 lakh. Under this arrangement, each school will be provided approximately ₹3000.

This amount will be used for organizing the programme, conducting activities for children, and ensuring arrangements such as banners, posters and other necessary facilities.

The state government believes that a strong foundation for children’s future is built through strong early education. With this perspective, the state government is working to establish better coordination between Anganwadi centres and schools to connect children with early education.

‘Navarambh Utsav’ is an important initiative in this direction, which will play a significant role in increasing the enrolment of young children and promoting quality early childhood education.