 Punjab: 2 linked To ISI-Backed Module Held AK-47 Rifle, 3 Pistols
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HomeIndiaPunjab: 2 linked To ISI-Backed Module Held AK-47 Rifle, 3 Pistols

Punjab: 2 linked To ISI-Backed Module Held AK-47 Rifle, 3 Pistols

Punjab Police said they have busted an ISI-sponsored terror and arms smuggling module with the arrest of two men from Amritsar. Police recovered an AK-47 rifle, three Glock pistols, magazines and 36 live cartridges. Officials said the weapons were sent by foreign handlers through the Pakistan route for terror activities in Punjab.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Saturday, March 14, 2026, 08:18 PM IST
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Punjab police on Saturday claimed to have busted an ISI-sponsored terror and cross-border arms smuggling module with the arrest of two accused persons and recovered one AK-47 rifle along with two magazines and 36 live cartridges among four sophisticated weapons from their possession. | X @DGPPunjabPolice

Chandigarh: Punjab police on Saturday claimed to have busted an ISI-sponsored terror and cross-border arms smuggling module with the arrest of two accused persons and recovered one AK-47 rifle along with two magazines and 36 live cartridges among four sophisticated weapons from their possession.

Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, said those arrested were identified as Gursevak Singh alias Suraj, and Amarjit Singh alias Rohit, both residents of Amritsar. Apart from recovering AK-47 rifle, police teams have also recovered three sophisticated 9MM Glock pistols from their possession.

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The police said that the probe has revealed that the consignment of weapons were sent by foreign handlers via the Pakistan route for carrying out terrorist activities in Punjab.

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