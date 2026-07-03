Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: FDA Suspends Licences Of 2 Restaurants Over Food Safety Violations

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Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) has suspended the licences of two restaurants for violating food safety standards, including the use of non-edible colours, storage of mouldy vegetables, and failure to display a board indicating the availability of free drinking water, among other violations, said Joint Commissioner (Food) SR Karkale.

According to information provided by the FDA, Food Safety Commissioner Tukaram Munde issued an order on June 23, following which the department launched an inspection drive at hotels and restaurants in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar region. The inspections began on June 30. During the drive, Yalla Yalla Restaurant on Gajanan Maharaj Road and Aai Chya Gavat Restaurant at Itkheda were found violating food safety norms. Consequently, the licences of both restaurants were suspended.

At Yalla Yalla Restaurant, officials found that artificial food colouring was being used in dishes such as Butter Chicken, Palak Paneer, Hariyali Kebab and Chicken Lollipop. Colouring agents were also being used in various gravies. Containers containing the colouring agents were seized and destroyed. The kitchen was found to be unhygienic, with mould, vegetables bearing black spots, uncovered gravy, and raw food items left exposed and in poor condition. The restaurant had also failed to display a board indicating the availability of free drinking water.

At Aai Chya Gavat Restaurant, officials found mouldy food items in the kitchen and observed that a professional fat spread was being used instead of butter to prepare dishes such as butter tandoori, butter roti and butter naan. Leafy vegetables were found to be stale and mouldy. Plastic drums were being used to store food items, while raw food materials and garbage bins were kept in the same area. The use of artificial colours was also observed. The restaurant had also not displayed a board indicating the availability of free drinking water.

Joint Commissioner Karkale said the licences of both restaurants have been suspended until further orders. Food Safety Officers VT Rode and KL Zhade, along with Assistant Commissioner DV Patil and other officials, participated in the inspection.