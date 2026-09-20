Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: FDA Seizes 1,121 KG Of Sweets Brought From Gujarat | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A Food and Drug Administration (FDA) team seized 1,121 kg of sweets brought into the city from Gujarat by a private transport service on Friday. The consignment, unloaded at a parking area opposite Panchvati Hotel in Padampura, was found to have been transported without maintaining the required temperature and stored on the ground in unhygienic conditions. The FDA confiscated the stock, valued at ₹1,92,710, in two separate operations.

A team comprising Food Safety Officer Kirtika Zhade and Food Safety Officer (Vigilance) SA Kedar carried out the action as part of the ‘Safe Food, Safe Maharashtra’ campaign. During an inspection of sweets transported from Gujarat via passenger buses, the officials found that the required temperature had not been maintained during transportation and that the storage conditions were unhygienic. The stocks held by both vendors were subsequently seized.

In the first operation, 720 kg of stock was seized from Seva Singh Harmohansingh Sabarwal. The stock was valued at ₹1,24,540 and comprised 148 kg of ‘Premium Dessert’ (Ganesha Company), 358 kg of ‘Delicious Sweet’ (Krishna Company) and 214 kg of Halwa (Krishna Company).

The consignment was intended to be sent to Jalna and Parbhani.

In a separate operation, 401 kg of stock was seized from Sagar Somesh Limbore of M/s Varad Trading. Valued at ₹68,170, the stock comprised 268 kg of ‘Delicious Sweet’ (Siddheshwari Company) and 133 kg of ‘Sweet Halwa’ (Shri Shyam Company). The stock had been brought to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for sale.

The FDA has sent samples from both stocks to a laboratory for testing. The perishable stock has been securely stored at Fio Cold Storage in Bidkin, Taluka Paithan, pending further orders. Further action will be taken under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, after the laboratory reports are received.