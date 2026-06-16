Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Father-Son Duo Arrested For Assaulting Hotelier & Issuing Death Threats | File Pic (Representative Photo)

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Police have arrested a father-son duo after they allegedly assaulted a hotel owner, threatened to kill him, and attacked his family members in the Harsul area. The incident took place in the early hours of June 14.

The accused have been identified as Fazal Sikandar Patel and his son, Arafat Fazal Patel, both residents of Harsul. A court has remanded them to police custody until June 19.

According to the complaint filed by hotelier Sameer Ahmed Khan, who runs a shawarma and burger stall near the Panchayat Samiti, the accused arrived at his stall around 1.30 am after it had closed. Fazal Patel requested a tandoori chicken parcel, saying he needed to take medicine. Sameer prepared the order, but when Fazal did not return, he was asked to deliver the parcel to Harsul T-Point.

After receiving the parcel, Fazal allegedly refused to pay the bill of ₹720. When Sameer asked for payment, Fazal became angry, abused him, and threatened to kill him.

Police said the father and son then followed Sameer in their Scorpio vehicle as he headed home. Near his residence, they allegedly threatened him with what appeared to be a gun and a knife. When Sameer tried to escape, he was attacked with bricks and stones. He suffered injuries to his face and head.

The complaint further states that Arafat allegedly strangled Sameer with his shirt while Fazal continued the assault. When Sameer's wife and mother rushed to help him, they were also allegedly abused and assaulted. Fazal is accused of threatening to abduct Sameer's wife.

After the attack, Sameer went to the Harsul police station with his family to lodge a complaint. According to police, Fazal allegedly arrived at the station and again threatened to kill him if he filed a case.

Sameer was later admitted to Ghati Hospital for treatment. After his condition improved, police recorded his statement and registered a case on June 15.

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Police Inspector Swati Kedar said both accused were arrested soon after the case was registered. Investigators later found that the pistol used to threaten Sameer was not real but a fake weapon.

Police sources said both accused have criminal records. Fazal Patel was previously booked in a murder case registered at Begumpura Police Station in 2012. His son, Arafat, has also faced cases related to illegal weapons and disturbing public peace.

Further investigation is underway.