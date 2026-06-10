Teenager Suspected Of Killing Father In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Flees After Crime

60-Yr-Old Brutally Murdered For Ornaments By Son-In-Law; Body With Severed Legs Found In Forest Area | Representative Image

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 19-year-old man is suspected of killing his father by hitting him on the head with a stick in the Jinsi police station area on Tuesday morning. The accused fled after the incident and is currently being searched for by police.

The deceased has been identified as Mati Shaikh (43), while the accused is his younger son, Ajiul Shaikh (19). The incident took place in Babar Colony near Katkat Gate.

According to police, Mati Shaikh, a native of West Bengal, worked at a bakery along with his two sons, Shahin Shaikh (23) and Ajiul Shaikh. The family lived in a room above the bakery.

On Monday night, the three had dinner together after finishing work and went to sleep. There were no signs of any dispute, according to people living nearby.

The crime came to light on Tuesday around 7.30 am when Shahin woke up and found his father lying on the bed in a pool of blood. He also noticed that his younger brother was missing from the room.

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Shahin raised an alarm, following which local residents and bakery owner Shaikh Amer, also known as Baba, rushed to the spot. The police were then informed.

Family members and neighbours said the father and his sons appeared normal and were together on Monday night. After discovering the body, Shahin repeatedly tried to contact Ajiul on his mobile phone but received no response.

Suspecting that his younger brother had killed their father and fled, Shahin informed the police. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.