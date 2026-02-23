 2 Sisters Held For Allegedly Stabbing Father To Death In Muzaffarnagar
Two sisters allegedly stabbed their 58-year-old father to death in Muzaffarnagar’s Morna village, reportedly over scolding and discrimination between sons and daughters. Police arrested the accused, recovered the murder weapon and blood-stained clothes. A case was registered following a complaint by the victim’s son. Investigation is ongoing.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Monday, February 23, 2026, 04:16 PM IST
Two sisters allegedly stabbed their father to death in Morna village under the Bhopa police station area of Muzaffarnagar district. The incident came to light on Monday morning when 58-year-old Ramprasad was found lying in a pool of blood inside his room, triggering panic in the village.

Initially, Ramprasad’s wife, Chandrakali, claimed that her husband had been murdered by unidentified persons while he was asleep. However, senior police officials, including SP Rural Aditya Bansal, Circle Officer Devvrat Vajpayee and Station House Officer Jasveer Singh, reached the scene and began an investigation. A forensic team was also called to collect evidence.

During questioning, police uncovered that Ramprasad’s 30-year-old elder daughter Komal and his minor daughter were allegedly responsible for the killing. According to SP Rural Aditya Bansal, the accused daughters were upset over their father’s frequent scolding and alleged discrimination between sons and daughters. A dispute reportedly took place late Sunday night, after which the sisters allegedly carried out the murder in a planned manner by attacking him with a knife on his neck and abdomen.

Police recovered the blood-stained knife and clothes, which had been hidden in hay. A murder case has been registered against both sisters based on a complaint filed by Ramprasad’s son, Amit Kumar.

Ramprasad is survived by his wife, two sons, Amit and Sumit, and four daughters. He owned around 50 bighas of agricultural land and was engaged in farming.

