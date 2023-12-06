 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Sakhale Gets National Award
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Sakhale Gets National Award

The award will be presented to him during the 9th International Food Convention to be held in Mysuru between December 7 and 10.

Manish Gajbhiye
Updated: Wednesday, December 06, 2023, 08:25 PM IST
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Sakhale Gets National Award |

The registrar of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU), Dr. Bhagwan Sakhale, has been selected for the prestigious Dr. J.S. Pruthi National Award instituted by the Association of Food Scientists and Technologies (India). The award will be presented to him during the 9th International Food Convention to be held in Mysuru between December 7 and 10.

Dr. Sakhale has been working in the field of Food Technology in the Chemical Technology Department for the past 21 years and is also a Ph.D. guide. He has participated in several national and international conferences, workshops, and seminars, and has received several prestigious awards. Vice Chancellor Dr. Pramod Yeole, Pro Vice Chancellor Dr. Sham Shirsat, head of the department Dr. Praveen Vakte, and others have congratulated him on his selection.

