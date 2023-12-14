Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Divisional Commissioner Madhukar Raje Ardad Stresses Biodiversity Preservation In Gram Panchayat Awards Ceremony

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Divisional Commissioner Stresses Biodiversity Preservation In Gram Panchayat Awards Ceremony |

During the divisional-level awards ceremony for Gram Panchayats under the Sant Gadgebaba Gram Swachhata Abhiyan for 2020-21 and 2021-22, Divisional Commissioner Madhukar Raje Ardad highlighted the importance of preserving biodiversity alongside overall village development. He commended the success of the Swachhata Abhiyan and urged the judicious use of natural resources for sustainable development.

Deputy Commissioner Suresh Bedmutha and Assistant Commissioner Seema Jagtap were present.

Ardad further emphasized that a cleanliness movement has been established throughout the state through the Swachhata Abhiyan, continuing to set an example for the entire country. Various projects are implemented with the active participation of the administration and the people. Ardad stressed the need to judiciously use natural resources to sustain them for future generations.

The government has implemented several schemes to mainstream the disabled and the deprived. Ardad highlighted the importance of ensuring that the benefits of these schemes reach the grassroots level.

Bedmutha delivered an introductory speech outlining the objectives of the Sant Gadgebaba Gram Swacchata Abhiyan. He commended the people of Marathwada for judiciously using water, planting numerous trees, and contributing to the development of villages by working towards a plastic-free environment.

Divisional level awards under the Abhiyan:

The first prize of Rs 10 lakh for the Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj Swacch Gram was jointly awarded to Jalgaon in Himayatnagar, Nanded district, and Hadoli, Tehsil Bhokar, Nanded district.

The second prize of Rs 8 lakh for the Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj Swacch Gram was jointly given to Bhadagwadi, Tehsil Gevrai, Beed District, and Nalgir, Tehsil Udgir, Latur district.

The third prize of Rs 6 lakh for the Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj Swacch Gram was jointly clinched by Kandari, Badnapur, Jalna district, and Brahmangaon, Parbhani district.

Late Vasantrao Naik Special Award for sewage water management was given to Massajog in Kej Tehsil, Beed district.

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Special Award for water quality was given to Umra in Hingoli district.

Late Abasaheb Khedkar Special Award for the sanitation system was given to Ladgaon in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.