Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Divisional Commissioner G Sreekanth Pushes Faster Completion Of Water Supply Project | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Divisional Commissioner G Sreekanth on Tuesday reviewed the progress of the remaining major works under the new water supply scheme aimed at achieving the city's water supply objectives. He also directed the Municipal Corporation to prepare a plan to ensure water reaches every household in the city.

A review meeting on the new water supply scheme for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar was held at the Divisional Commissioner's office under the chairmanship of Divisional Commissioner G Sreekanth. The meeting was attended by Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Minnu PM, Municipal Commissioner Amol Yedge, Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran Chief Engineer Manisha Palande, representatives of the contracting company, and officials from the concerned departments.

Sreekanth reviewed the status of the entire project, including pipeline connections, jackwell construction, pumping, water purification, butterfly valve repairs, and the distribution network. He directed officials to immediately repair pipeline leakages and undertake remedial measures to ensure uninterrupted water supply to storage tanks.

Municipal Commissioner Amol Yedge said tap connections would be provided to property tax-paying citizens to ensure water reaches every household. Applications will be invited for the connections, with a minimum charge of ₹6,000 for a half-inch tap connection. He added that audio messages have been prepared to inform citizens about the initiative.

Sreekanth instructed officials to create public awareness through special camps, pamphlet distribution, and audio announcements using garbage collection vehicles. He also directed all departments to work in coordination to ensure the remaining works under the scheme are completed with high quality.