 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar District Gears Up For Municipal Council Elections; Over 2.34 Lakh Voters To Decide 167 Seats
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneChhatrapati Sambhajinagar District Gears Up For Municipal Council Elections; Over 2.34 Lakh Voters To Decide 167 Seats

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar District Gears Up For Municipal Council Elections; Over 2.34 Lakh Voters To Decide 167 Seats

A total of seven council presidents and 160 members will be directly elected

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Wednesday, November 12, 2025, 06:43 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo | File Photo

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Election Commission has announced the schedule for the 2025 municipal council and Nagar Panchayat elections. In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, polling will be conducted for six municipal councils, Vaijapur, Sillod, Paithan, Kannad, Gangapur, and Khuldabad, and one Nagar Panchayat, Phulambri, on December 2, while the counting of votes will take place on December 3.

A total of seven council presidents and 160 members will be directly elected. The reservations for the council president posts are as follows: Vaijapur (backward class), Paithan (general woman), Kannad (general woman), Sillod (general), Gangapur (general), Khuldabad (general), and Phulambri (general). The number of members in each local body includes Vaijapur – 25, Paithan – 25, Kannad – 25, Sillod – 28, Gangapur – 20, Khuldabad – 20, and Phulambri – 17.

There are a total of 2,34,163 registered voters in the district, comprising 1,18,975 males, 1,15,173 females, and 15 other voters, who will cast their votes across 267 polling centres. The election process will require 610 ballot units and 305 control units. To oversee the smooth conduct of the polls, seven returning officers and an equal number of assistant returning officers have been appointed.

Read Also
Pune Jain Trust Land Deal Row: Cancellation Still Pending As Acharya Guptinandi Maharaj Warns Of...
article-image

District officials stated that all necessary arrangements, including security deployment and logistical support, are in place to ensure fair, transparent, and efficient elections across all seven local bodies.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbra Teacher Under ATS Lens For Alleged Links With Arrested Software Engineer Connected To AQIS
Mumbra Teacher Under ATS Lens For Alleged Links With Arrested Software Engineer Connected To AQIS
Delhi Blast Case: Red EcoSport Car Linked To Explosion Suspect Umar Un Nabi Found Near Haryana Village - VIDEO
Delhi Blast Case: Red EcoSport Car Linked To Explosion Suspect Umar Un Nabi Found Near Haryana Village - VIDEO
Chef Ranveer Brar: 'Chefs Are Now Cultural Diplomats'
Chef Ranveer Brar: 'Chefs Are Now Cultural Diplomats'
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Blames BJP For Removing SP Supporters Through Voter Revision Drive
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Blames BJP For Removing SP Supporters Through Voter Revision Drive

Voter Details by Council:
Vaijapur – 42,334 (Male: 21,343 | Female: 20,991)
Paithan – 37,549 (Male: 19,025 | Female: 18,524)
Kannad – 37,780 (Male: 18,957 | Female: 18,818 | Others: 5)
Sillod – 54,808 (Male: 28,276 | Female: 26,529 | Others: 3)
Gangapur – 29,287 (Male: 14,827 | Female: 14,454 | Others: 6)
Khuldabad – 14,775 (Male: 7,351 | Female: 7,424)
Phulambri – 17,730 (Male: 9,296 | Female: 8,433 | Others: 1)

Polling Centres by Area:
Vaijapur – 48 | Paithan – 44 | Kannad – 43 | Sillod – 61 | Gangapur – 33 | Khuldabad – 19 | Phulambri – 19

Election Schedule:

- Nomination filing: November 10–17

- List of candidates: November 18

- Withdrawal, scrutiny, symbols, final list: November 26

Read Also
Pune Municipal Corporation Elections: Check Ward-Wise Reservation List For Upcoming PMC Polls
article-image

- Polling: December 2

- Counting: December 3

Poll Expenditure Limits:

- B Category Council: President – ₹11.25 lakh | Member – ₹3.50 lakh

- C Category Council: President – ₹7.50 lakh | Member – ₹2.50 lakh

- Nagar Panchayat: President – ₹6 lakh | Member – ₹2.25 lakh

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Central Railway Announces Festive Special Trains Between Hadapsar-Danapur And Hadapsar-Nanded: Check...

Central Railway Announces Festive Special Trains Between Hadapsar-Danapur And Hadapsar-Nanded: Check...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: European Theatre Artist Thera Jonker Visits BAMU, Interacts With Students

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: European Theatre Artist Thera Jonker Visits BAMU, Interacts With Students

Pune Artists Protest 'Rang Yatra' App At Balgandharva Auditorium, Fear Of Monopoly Over Theatre...

Pune Artists Protest 'Rang Yatra' App At Balgandharva Auditorium, Fear Of Monopoly Over Theatre...

Nanded: People’s College Women’s Cricket Team Clinches Third Consecutive ‘C’ Zone Title

Nanded: People’s College Women’s Cricket Team Clinches Third Consecutive ‘C’ Zone Title

Major Jolt To Sharad Pawar’s NCP In Maharashtra's Latur As Ex-MLA Sudhakar Bhalerao Shifts To...

Major Jolt To Sharad Pawar’s NCP In Maharashtra's Latur As Ex-MLA Sudhakar Bhalerao Shifts To...