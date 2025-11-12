Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar District Gears Up For Municipal Council Elections; Over 2.34 Lakh Voters To Decide 167 Seats

Representative Photo | File Photo

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Election Commission has announced the schedule for the 2025 municipal council and Nagar Panchayat elections. In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, polling will be conducted for six municipal councils, Vaijapur, Sillod, Paithan, Kannad, Gangapur, and Khuldabad, and one Nagar Panchayat, Phulambri, on December 2, while the counting of votes will take place on December 3.

A total of seven council presidents and 160 members will be directly elected. The reservations for the council president posts are as follows: Vaijapur (backward class), Paithan (general woman), Kannad (general woman), Sillod (general), Gangapur (general), Khuldabad (general), and Phulambri (general). The number of members in each local body includes Vaijapur – 25, Paithan – 25, Kannad – 25, Sillod – 28, Gangapur – 20, Khuldabad – 20, and Phulambri – 17.

There are a total of 2,34,163 registered voters in the district, comprising 1,18,975 males, 1,15,173 females, and 15 other voters, who will cast their votes across 267 polling centres. The election process will require 610 ballot units and 305 control units. To oversee the smooth conduct of the polls, seven returning officers and an equal number of assistant returning officers have been appointed.

District officials stated that all necessary arrangements, including security deployment and logistical support, are in place to ensure fair, transparent, and efficient elections across all seven local bodies.

Voter Details by Council:

Vaijapur – 42,334 (Male: 21,343 | Female: 20,991)

Paithan – 37,549 (Male: 19,025 | Female: 18,524)

Kannad – 37,780 (Male: 18,957 | Female: 18,818 | Others: 5)

Sillod – 54,808 (Male: 28,276 | Female: 26,529 | Others: 3)

Gangapur – 29,287 (Male: 14,827 | Female: 14,454 | Others: 6)

Khuldabad – 14,775 (Male: 7,351 | Female: 7,424)

Phulambri – 17,730 (Male: 9,296 | Female: 8,433 | Others: 1)

Polling Centres by Area:

Vaijapur – 48 | Paithan – 44 | Kannad – 43 | Sillod – 61 | Gangapur – 33 | Khuldabad – 19 | Phulambri – 19

Election Schedule:

- Nomination filing: November 10–17

- List of candidates: November 18

- Withdrawal, scrutiny, symbols, final list: November 26

- Polling: December 2

- Counting: December 3

Poll Expenditure Limits:

- B Category Council: President – ₹11.25 lakh | Member – ₹3.50 lakh

- C Category Council: President – ₹7.50 lakh | Member – ₹2.50 lakh

- Nagar Panchayat: President – ₹6 lakh | Member – ₹2.25 lakh