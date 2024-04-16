Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar District Collector Calls For Water Management Plan Amid Scarcity |

Water scarcity is becoming increasingly evident in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district as April progresses, prompting the district administration to strategise water management before the monsoon arrives. District Collector Dilip Swami has instructed officials to meticulously plan water distribution at the taluka level until the end of June and submit detailed reports to the district administration.

During a recent review meeting on water scarcity, Swami briefed officials on the situation. Present at the meeting were ZP CEO Vikas Meena, Additional District Collector Dr Arvind Lokhande, Resident Deputy District Collector Vinod Khirolkar, Deputy District Collector Prabhodaya Muley, District Commissioner of Animal Husbandry Dr PP Zod, Groundwater Survey Officer Jeevan Bedwal, Executive Engineer Ajeet Waghmare, and other officers. Sub-divisional officers, tehsildars, block development officers, and municipal council CEOs attended the meeting via video conferencing.

Swami gathered information on various aspects related to water scarcity, including current water storage, acquisition of private wells, wells acquired under the catchment area, and provisions of well acquisition under the Groundwater Act. He instructed officials to compile a comprehensive report based on this information for the district administration's review and planning.

Furthermore, Swami directed officials to equip water tankers with GPS devices for remote village water supply, ensuring transparency and accountability. Trip details should be meticulously recorded in village-level registers, with villagers' signatures for verification. Officials were also instructed to personally oversee tanker operations by visiting sites themselves.

Additionally, priority was given to water refilling, desilting, and storage projects to prevent water scarcity in the future. The animal husbandry department was tasked with ensuring adequate provision of water and fodder for cattle.