 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar District Administration Opens 11 Sand Depots
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar District Administration Opens 11 Sand Depots

Customers must register at the Setu Suvidha Kendra to obtain the sand after paying the required fees.

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Thursday, January 11, 2024, 07:17 PM IST
The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district administration, by the directives of the state government regarding sand excavation, has opened 11 sand depots in Phulambri, Paithan, and Vaijapur tehsils.

Now, a total of 65,327 brass of sand will be available for customers from these depots, but they must register at the Setu Kedra to avail the sand, stated District Mining Officer Kishor Ghodke.

According to information provided by the Minor Minerals Department at the district collectorate, tenders were released for the generation and management of sand depots for construction purposes. The tender process was implemented for 13 sand reserves and six depots as per the government notification dated April 19, 2023. Tenders were received for 11 sand reserves and 4 depots in Phulambri, Paithan, and Vaijapur tehsils, where 65,327 brass of sand will be available.

In total, 23,592 brass of sand will be available at Nimkheda in Gevrai, Nandar in Paithan, and Brahmagaon in Phulambri tehsil. In Sillod, 30,634 brass will be available at Dhanora, and in Vaijapur, 30,634 brass will be available at Purangaon, Bhalgaon, Avvalgaon, Nagamthan, and Dagpimpalgaon depots, Ghodke said.

Customers must register at the Setu Suvidha Kendra to obtain the sand after paying the required fees. They will need to provide a ration card, Aadhar card, Gharkul certificates, and others during registration. Beneficiaries of the Gharkul scheme will receive 5 brass of sand free of cost. Customers will receive sand 15 days after the date of registration.

