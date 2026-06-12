Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Deogiri Urban Cooperative Bank Bags 3 National Honours | Sourced

Deogiri Urban Cooperative Bank has received three prestigious national-level awards under the 'Bharat Ratna Sahakarita Samman 2026'. The bank was honoured in the categories of Best Urban Cooperative Bank, Best Chairman and Best Digital Bank. Notably, the bank's chairman, Kishor Shitole, received the Best Chairman award for the third consecutive year.

The awards are being seen as national recognition of the bank's progressive leadership and significant contribution to the cooperative sector.

Speaking on the occasion, Shitole said the recognition would inspire the bank to continue providing the best possible services to customers through innovative initiatives and renewed commitment.

The awards were accepted on behalf of the bank by directors Rajesh Sawalkar Jain and Adv Sagar Vidwans, along with Chief Executive Officer Pravin Nandedkar and Deputy Chief Executive Officer Datta Shinde.

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The recognition has further strengthened the bank's position and distinct identity in the cooperative banking sector.