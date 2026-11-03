Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Damaged Electrical Box Puts Waluj Motorists At Risk | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: An electrical box at the main road junction between Sajapur Phata and Canpack India in the Waluj industrial area has been uprooted and left in a hazardous condition, obstructing traffic and causing inconvenience to motorists and pedestrians.

In most sectors of the Waluj industrial area, streetlights are non-functional. In some places, poles have been removed in the name of repairs, while in others, streetlight poles are leaning and on the verge of collapse.

Furthermore, an electrical box at an intersection on the main road stretching from the Carlsberg-Canpack company to Sajapur Phata has been uprooted and left lying on the ground. This poses a serious danger to motorists and pedestrians. However, the MIDC administration and the concerned contractor have allegedly failed to address the issue.

With Diwali approaching, the non-functional streetlights and problems with electrical boxes along the roads have exposed the poor state of infrastructure in the industrial area. During the festive period, factories remain closed, leaving the area deserted and shrouded in darkness, increasing the risk of theft. This has raised serious concerns among entrepreneurs about the security of their property.

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Business owners and workers are now demanding increased police patrolling, repairs to streetlights along the main roads of the industrial zone and restoration of lighting across all sectors.