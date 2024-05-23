Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Warns Residents To Remove Encroachments Over Rivers, Nullahs Ahead Of Monsoon |

Considering the possible calamities during the monsoon, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has warned residents to remove encroachments over rivers and nullahs on their own to avoid waterlogging. CSMC Commissioner and Administrator G Shrikant said that residents who have made illegal constructions on rivers and nullahs should remove them on their own, or the administration will take stern action.

CSMC has implemented several measures to tackle natural calamities during the monsoon. So far, nullahs up to 84 km have been de-silted before the advent of the monsoon, and the remaining desilting work will be completed by the end of May.

Natural calamities can occur due to heavy rains in the city. It is possible that water may enter houses along the banks of rivers and nullahs. Hence, the administration has appealed to people to remove the encroachments on their own and create a natural way for smooth water flow to avoid property and life losses. Similarly, residents should repair or take necessary steps for dilapidated and old houses and buildings to prevent collapses and subsequent loss of life. If necessary measures are not taken by residents, the administration will launch a severe drive in this regard.

If residents notice old buildings that may cause accidents, they should inform the CSMC in writing, said Additional Commissioner Santosh Wahule.