Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC To Impose ₹10,000 Fine On Residents Wasting Water | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In view of the city's water situation, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has appealed to residents to use available water sparingly and responsibly. Strict punitive action will now be taken against citizens who waste drinking water, and this drive commenced on Thursday in the Paithan Gate area.

Municipal Commissioner Amol Yedge and Deputy Commissioner and Head of the Solid Waste Management Department Nandkishor Bhombe noticed a resident wasting a large amount of tap water in the Paithan Gate area. The resident, Nilesh Deshmukh, had left the tap running, allowing the water to flow onto the street even after his household water tank was already full, resulting in significant water wastage.

Taking serious note of the incident, Commissioner Amol Yedge directed that a fine of ₹10,000 be imposed on the concerned citizen. The Commissioner emphasised that wasting an extremely valuable natural resource like water in such a manner is inappropriate and that citizens need to act more responsibly when using water.

The Municipal Corporation has appealed to citizens to avoid wasting water through actions such as drawing more municipal water than necessary for domestic use, leaving taps running after filling water tanks, allowing overflow from tanks to run onto the street, using drinking water to wash the area or street in front of the house, using excessive water to wash vehicles, failing to promptly repair leaks in taps or pipelines, and leaving taps running in public places.

Read Also Pune: SPPU Plans New Undergraduate School With Multidisciplinary Courses

In particular, water continuing to flow onto the street even after storage tanks are full constitutes a serious waste of water, and citizens should view such matters seriously. The Municipal Corporation has also clarified that any leaks in household taps, tanks, or water supply connections should be repaired immediately.

Commissioner Yedge has issued a stern warning that strict punitive action will be taken against any citizen found discharging water onto the streets or wasting water in any manner within the city.

He has appealed to citizens to use every drop of water judiciously, avoid unnecessary water usage, and cooperate with the Municipal Corporation.