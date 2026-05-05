Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Seizes 390 KG Banned Plastic, Imposes ₹25,000 Fine - VIDEO | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has taken stern measures to make the city plastic-free.

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A strict drive has been launched against the use of plastic bags, as per orders issued by Municipal Commissioner Amol Yedge and under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner Nandkishor Bhombe.

Under the drive, strict vigilance has been maintained on the transportation of plastic into the city from other parts of the state. On Monday, 390 kg of banned plastic was seized from a transporter, and a fine of ₹25,000 was imposed.

The CSMC squad received information that banned plastic was being transported in the Jafar Gate area on Monday morning. The team conducted a raid on Abbas Transport Company and searched the godown. Officials found 13 bags containing 390 kg of plastic bags. A ₹25,000 fine was imposed on the transport company on the spot.

The action was led by Deputy Commissioner Bhombe. He said the corporation is not only keeping a watch on the use of plastic in the city but also on its illegal transportation. The personnel of the Nagari Mitra Pathak and sanitary inspectors are on alert, and no one harming the health and beauty of the city will be spared. Strict action will be taken against violators, and cases will be registered, he said.

The action was carried out by personnel Devidas Susar, Swarnasingh Pardeshi, Balaji Sabale, Vandana Pawar, and others.

Municipal Commissioner Amol Yedge appealed to citizens not to use banned plastic, which is harmful to the environment, and to cooperate with the administration. He urged people to avoid plastic and contribute to the cleanliness and progress of the city.