Purandar Airport Update: Land Acquisition Begins For Chhatrapati Sambhaji Raje International Airport; Agreements Signed On Day One In Pune | Vinci Airport (Representative Pic)

Pune: The land acquisition process for the proposed Chhatrapati Sambhaji Raje International Airport at Purandar has officially begun from Monday (May 4). On the very first day, agreements covering around four and a half acres of land were signed, marking the start of the long-awaited project.

The district administration said the process is being carried out on a ‘first-come, first-served’ basis. Officials assured that payments will be made immediately after agreements are signed. The airport project will require around 3,000 acres of land from seven villages in Purandar taluka.

All preliminary procedures for land acquisition had already been completed earlier. However, the process was delayed as compensation rates for landowners were not finalised. The state government approved the compensation rates last week, clearing the way for the acquisition to begin as planned on May 4.

To support the project financially, the state government has secured a loan of ₹6,000 crore from HUDCO. Out of this, ₹500 crore has already been released to the district administration in the first phase, allowing the acquisition work to start on the ground.

Officials also said that during the process, separate evaluations will be carried out for houses, trees, wells, and orchards along with the land. In this initial phase, 3,000 acres will be acquired, and many affected farmers have already submitted their consent letters.

To ensure transparency, compensation amounts will be directly transferred to the bank accounts of the affected farmers through the District Collector’s office. The administration believes this will help maintain trust and speed up the process.