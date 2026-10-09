Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Seals 12 Properties, Recovers ₹54.37 Lakh

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) Building | File Photo

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has launched action against major property tax defaulters across all its zones. The civic body began sealing properties and recovering outstanding taxes on Thursday.

In Zone 1, ₹20.72 lakh was recovered from three property owners during the attachment process. In Zone 2, two properties were sealed. In Zone 3, ₹1.06 lakh was recovered from two property owners. In Zone 4, three properties were sealed.

In Zone 5, three properties were sealed and ₹50,000 was recovered from one property owner. In Zone 6, one property was sealed, while ₹1.50 lakh was recovered from two property owners. In Zone 7, one property was sealed and ₹2.39 lakh was recovered from one property owner.

In Zone 8, ₹4.01 lakh was recovered from two property owners, while ₹1.19 lakh was recovered from one property owner in Zone 9. In Zone 10, two properties were sealed.

During the day, the municipal corporation sealed a total of 12 properties and recovered approximately ₹54.37 lakh in property tax.

The civic body will conduct similar drives against property owners with outstanding dues every Thursday and Friday. Municipal Commissioner Amol Yedge has urged property owners to clear their arrears immediately to avoid action.

Yedge also warned that residential properties with outstanding property tax dues would be sealed.