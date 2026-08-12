Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Schools Host 'National Week For Women Kirtankars' | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The ‘Dev, Desh, Dharma – Samaj Prabodhan’ group, with the aim of inculcating patriotism, Indian culture, moral values and social commitment among students, organised a ‘Women Kirtankars’ National Week’ in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) schools.

The project, conceptualised by Municipal Commissioner Amol Yedge, is being implemented in CSMC schools under the guidance of Head of the Education Department Ankush Pandhare. Education Officer Bharat Tingote, Administrative Officer Sanjeev Sonar, Extension Officer Raeesa Begum, Vijay Kolhe, Programme Officer Dnyandeo Sangale, headmasters, teachers and school staff are making efforts for the success of the initiative.

Under the initiative, ‘Rashtriya Kirtan’ sessions were organised for students to convey messages of patriotism, the tradition of saints, Indian culture and social awareness.

Kirtankar Manjusha Lakkras conducted kirtan sessions at Mukundwadi School and Priyadarshini Municipal School. Priti Joshi conducted a session at Chikalthana Municipal School, Sulabha Ketkar at Vitkheda Municipal School and Swati Pande at N-7 Municipal School. Swati Khadke will conduct a session at Harsul Municipal School on Thursday.

Meena Tamboli, Sujata Ketkar, Nandini Pol, Varsha Brahmapurkar, Tejaswini Kulkarni and others are making efforts for the success of the project. Dinesh Dole accompanied the kirtankars on the mridangam, while Shrinivas Kulkarni played the tabla.