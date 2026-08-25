Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Releases Guppy Fish At 512 Sites To Control Mosquitoes | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has initiated a ‘Guppy Fish’ drive to control the mosquito menace and prevent the spread of diseases such as malaria and dengue. The drive is being implemented across 10 zones of the corporation under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner Amol Yedge, Assistant Commissioner Kalpita Pimple and Dr Syed Summaiya Naaz.

The ‘Intensive Guppy Fish Campaign’ was implemented by the Health and Malaria Department to prevent mosquito-borne diseases. The special campaign was carried out across all zones (Zones 1 to 10) by the Health and Malaria Department from August 19, 2026, to August 24, 2026.

Under the campaign, guppy fish were released at various locations to enhance preventive measures against mosquito-borne diseases such as dengue and malaria and to biologically control mosquito larvae.

During the campaign, guppy fish were released at a total of 512 locations across Zones 1 to 10. Guppy fish are beneficial biological agents that feed on mosquito larvae, thereby helping to naturally control mosquito breeding.

To prevent mosquito breeding, citizens should not allow water to stagnate around their homes or in surrounding areas. Water storage containers should be cleaned regularly, and citizens should cooperate with the preventive measures implemented by the Municipal Corporation’s Health Department.

Those wishing to obtain guppy fish should register their name, mobile number and address with the multipurpose health worker at their nearest Municipal Corporation health centre.