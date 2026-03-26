Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Presents ₹3,223 Cr Budget After Six-Year Gap | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: After a gap of around six years, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) administration on Wednesday submitted a budget amounting to Rs3,223 crore to Standing Committee Chairman Anil Makariye.

The administration has focused on the development of the newly formed 29 wards and the entire city.

The budget includes several innovative schemes, with a provision of Rs636.14 crore for old and new development works. For the first time, importance has been given to the progress of transgender people, with a provision of Rs20 lakh. Each corporator has been allocated Rs25 lakh in the budget.

CSMC Commissioner G Sreekanth submitted the budget to Standing Committee Chairman Makariye at a special budget meeting held on Wednesday morning.

Chief Accounts and Finance Officer Santosh Wahule, Additional Commissioner Ranjeet Patil, Kalpita Pimple, Secretary Nandkishor Bhombe, members of the standing committee and others were present. Makariye said he would submit the budget to the general body after studying it.

Sreekanth informed us about the peculiarities and details of the budget. He said the budget has been prepared considering the overall development of the city.

“Momentum will be brought into the work procedures of the corporation by using the latest technology. Impetus has been given to strengthen the financial sources and the environment, tourism, hawkers' zones and other projects.”

The budget makes a provision of Rs121.50 crore for solid waste management, Rs50 lakh for beautification, Rs25 crore for a solar park, Rs1 crore for EV charging stations, Rs3 crore for a new traffic system, Rs90 lakh for water tank cleaning, Rs50 lakh for rainwater harvesting projects, Rs4 crore for a sports science centre, Rs10 crore for a city central park, Rs2 crore for five wells for Ganpati immersion, Rs1 crore for a multi-storey parking lot, Rs20 crore for an anti-encroachment drive, and Rs20 lakh for the overall development of transgender people.

Salient features

Subjects – Provision

Solid Waste Management – ₹121.50 cr

Beautification – ₹50 lakh

Solar Park – ₹25 cr

EV Charging Station – ₹1 cr

New traffic system – ₹3 cr

Water tank cleaning – ₹90 lakh

Rain harvesting projects – ₹50 lakh

Sports Science Centre – ₹4 cr

City Central Park – ₹10 cr

5 wells for Ganpati immersion – ₹2 cr

Multi-storey parking lot – ₹1 crore

Anti-encroachment drive – ₹20 cr

Transgender development – ₹20 lakh