Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Honours Municipal School Athletes On National Sports Day

CSMC Honours Municipal School Athletes On National Sports Day | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) honoured talented students from municipal schools who had achieved remarkable success in state-level sports competitions at a ceremony held on Monday to mark National Sports Day. An information booklet on school sports competitions was also unveiled during the event.

The event was held in the presence of Mayor Sameer Rajurkar, Leader of the Opposition Abdul Sameer Sajid, Group Leader Kishore Nagare, Corporators Raj Gaurav Wankhede, Shivaji Dandge, Kakasaheb Kakade, Sunil Jagtap, Mayur Vanjari, Matin Patel and Matin Khan, Municipal Commissioner Amol Yedge, Additional Commissioner Ranjit Patil, Deputy Commissioner Ankush Pandhare, Head of the Sports Department Vijay Patil and Education Extension Officer Khan Raisa Begum.

Students from municipal corporation schools who had achieved success at the state level in various sports were honoured with mementoes and certificates of appreciation.

The athletes have brought distinction to the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation and its schools through their performances in various competitions. The dignitaries congratulated the athletes and extended their best wishes for their future sporting endeavours.

Sports trainers, including Sameer Shaikh, Arbaz Khan, Sachin Lavariya, Sachin Pardeshi, Irfan Sayyad and Haridas Maske, were also felicitated for their contribution to nurturing students in sports. The pivotal role played by coaches in guiding students and helping them develop their sporting skills was highlighted on the occasion.

A ‘School Sports Competition Information Booklet’ has been prepared to provide information about various sports competitions and activities organised throughout the year in municipal corporation schools.

Dyandeo Sangle conducted the proceedings of the event, while Sagar Magare proposed a vote of thanks.