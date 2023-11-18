Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Cracks Down On Encroachments Near Rajeev Gandhi Stadium |

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation's (CSMC) anti-encroachment department conducted a removal drive near the Rajeev Gandhi Stadium in the Cidco area on Friday.

This action is part of the municipality's initiative to tackle encroachments, which began following a PIL submitted in the Aurangabad Division Bench of the Bombay High Court back in 2015.

Ramrao Mahadu Tarte received a notice to clear the encroachments around the Rajeev Gandhi Stadium. Despite his challenge to the notice in the division bench, no stay order was issued, prompting the corporation to undertake action against the encroachments. The area encompassed three shops, construction in open space, a kitchen in the parking area, and housed three tenants.

Deputy Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Devare, Assistant Municipal Commissioner Savita Sonavane, and Arjun Girame conducted an inspection of the site. Tenants were directed to remove their belongings from the encroached area. Subsequently, a JCB was employed to clear the encroachments in the parking land. Additionally, 12 other shops near the Rajeev Gandhi Stadium were demolished.

The operation, overseen by Municipal Commissioner and Administrator G Srikanth, involved the efforts of Additional Commissioner Saurabh Joshi, along with Devere, Sonawane, Girame, Syed Jamshed, and others. Sources confirm that the anti-encroachment drive will persist until all encroachments are eradicated in the coming days.

