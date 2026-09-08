Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Commissioner Reviews Marathwada Liberation Day Preparations | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Preparations for the main Marathwada Liberation Day event at Siddharth Garden on September 17 have gained momentum. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) Commissioner Amol Yedge visited the venue on Tuesday to inspect the arrangements and review the preparations.

As per the annual practice, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will hoist the national flag at the main ceremony this year. Against this backdrop, Yedge personally inspected the arrangements being made at the venue.

A detailed review was conducted of arrangements for the arrival and departure of dignitaries, tributes to martyrs, the dais and marquee, seating, flag-hoisting ceremony, cleanliness, electrical and lighting systems, sound system and other facilities. Yedge directed all concerned departments to complete their respective responsibilities in a coordinated and timely manner to ensure that citizens and dignitaries face no inconvenience.

During the inspection, officials noted that the engraved stone slab bearing the ‘Marathwada Geet’ (Marathwada Anthem), penned by Laxmikant Tamboli, near the Hutatma Stambh (Martyrs’ Memorial) had become worn out. Yedge directed officials to replace it with a new, aesthetically pleasing slab and install it at the site.

As Marathwada Liberation Day holds historical and emotional significance for the region, Yedge instructed officials to ensure that all arrangements were of high quality and completed on schedule. He also directed them to keep the premises ready for a final inspection on the night of September 16.

Additional Commissioner Ranjit Patil, Deputy Commissioner and Head of the Solid Waste Management Department Nandkishor Bhombe, Chief Garden Officer Dr Vijay Patil, Executive Engineer (Electrical) Mohini Warbhuvan and other officials and staff members were present.