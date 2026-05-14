Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Commissioner Directs Officials To Prepare List Of Top 100 Tax Defaulters In Each Zone

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) Building | File Photo

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Amol Yedge has directed assistant commissioners of all civic zones to prepare a list of 100 major property tax defaulters and take special efforts to recover pending dues.

The instructions were given during a review meeting on tax recovery held through video conferencing on Monday. The commissioner reviewed the progress of property tax collection and issued several directions to improve recovery efforts.

Yedge said each zone should identify 100 eligible tax default properties and personally monitor the recovery process. He instructed assistant commissioners to directly focus on large defaulters and ensure follow-up action.

He also directed officials to identify properties where taxes have either not been paid or have not yet been assessed by the civic body.

During the meeting, officials were asked to inform citizens about the 10% concession available under the ‘Maza Kar, Mazi Jawabdari’ campaign for those paying property tax in a single payment.

The municipal corporation has appointed teams of bill collectors for tax recovery work. The commissioner instructed that each bill collector should visit at least 50 properties every day and regularly follow up with property owners regarding pending taxes.

Yedge further directed that surveys of all properties should be completed within one month. Assistant commissioners were asked to maintain proper records of field visits made by tax collectors and monitor the status of tax recovery in their respective zones.

The commissioner warned that strict action would be taken against officials showing negligence or an indifferent attitude toward tax recovery work.

He also said the overall status of tax recovery across the city would be reviewed again in the next meeting.

Additional Commissioner Kalpita Pimple and Deputy Commissioner Vikas Nawale were present during the review meeting, along with other officials.