Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Commissioner Amol Yedge Calls For Innovative Approach To Waste Management | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Improve working procedures by adopting effective and innovative concepts in the solid waste management system in the city and provide better services to citizens,” directed Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) Municipal Commissioner Amol Yedge.

The All India Institute of Local Self-Government (AIILSG), Mumbai, organised a regional specialised training programme under the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban (SBM-U) 2.0 on ‘Effective Implementation of Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026 for Sustainable Urban Governance’. Yedge inaugurated the programme on Wednesday.

While addressing the workshop, organised with the vision of City Mayor Sameer Rajurkar, Yedge emphasised the need to encourage innovative ideas to make the city’s solid waste management system more effective and sustainable. He directed officials to strictly implement the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026, and incorporate the learnings from the workshop into actual operations to improve working procedures.

Yedge also directed officials to study effective solid waste management practices adopted by other cities across the country and implement suitable measures in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026, place emphasis on proper segregation, collection, transportation, processing and disposal of waste. Waste is required to be categorised into four types: wet waste, dry waste, domestic hazardous waste and sanitary waste. Proper segregation at source by citizens and other stakeholders will help make the waste management process more effective.

It was also clarified that Bulk Waste Generators (BWGs) are expected to process and properly dispose of the waste generated by them. Establishments generating large quantities of waste have therefore been urged to take greater responsibility for waste management.

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On the occasion, Nandkishor Bhombe, Deputy Commissioner and head of the Solid Waste Management Department, gave an overview of the city’s solid waste management journey. He also briefed participants on the procedures, responsibilities and measures required for effective implementation of the new regulations.

All assistant commissioners of the Municipal Corporation, sanitation inspectors and officers and staff from the Solid Waste Management Department attended the training programme.