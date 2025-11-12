 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Announces Reservation List For 115 Wards Ahead Of Civic Polls
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneChhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Announces Reservation List For 115 Wards Ahead Of Civic Polls

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Announces Reservation List For 115 Wards Ahead Of Civic Polls

The lottery for ward reservations was conducted at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University’s auditorium under the supervision of CSMC Commissioner and Administrator G Sreekanth and Additional Commissioner Ranjeet Patil

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Wednesday, November 12, 2025, 06:59 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) | File Photo

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) on Tuesday announced the reservation list for 115 wards ahead of the upcoming civic elections, prompting several political heavyweights and former corporators to rethink their electoral strategies.

The lottery for ward reservations was conducted at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University’s auditorium under the supervision of CSMC Commissioner and Administrator G Sreekanth and Additional Commissioner Ranjeet Patil. The exercise was carried out as per directives from the State Election Commission, which has introduced the Prabhag system for the first time in the city’s municipal polls.

Under the new structure, the CSMC has 29 Prabhags, 28 comprising four wards each and one consisting of three wards, making a total of 115 wards. Of these, 55 wards (50%) have been reserved for Other Backward Classes (OBC), Scheduled Castes (SC), and Scheduled Tribes (ST).

Read Also
Pune: Ravindra Dhangekar's Son Pranav To Contest PMC Elections From Ward No 24
article-image

The break-up includes 31 seats for OBCs (16 for women), 22 for SCs (11 for women), and 2 for STs (1 for a woman). The remaining 60 wards, including 30 for women, fall under the general category. Each Prabhag has been divided into four wards labelled A, B, C, and D, with two in each reserved for women candidates.

FPJ Shorts
Icra Ups FY26 Bank Credit Growth Projection On Festive Demand, GST Cut; NPAs May Rise
Icra Ups FY26 Bank Credit Growth Projection On Festive Demand, GST Cut; NPAs May Rise
Palghar Resident Recovers ₹1.4 Lakh Lost In Online Hotel Booking Scam; Cyber Police Ensure Full Refund
Palghar Resident Recovers ₹1.4 Lakh Lost In Online Hotel Booking Scam; Cyber Police Ensure Full Refund
Maharashtra News: Raigad Forest Department Launches ‘Zero Forest Fire Campaign 2025’ In Roha Aims To Curb Wildfires And Protect Biodiversity
Maharashtra News: Raigad Forest Department Launches ‘Zero Forest Fire Campaign 2025’ In Roha Aims To Curb Wildfires And Protect Biodiversity
Dharmendra Health Update: Amitabh Bachchan Visits His Sholay Co-Star's House To Meet Him - Watch Video
Dharmendra Health Update: Amitabh Bachchan Visits His Sholay Co-Star's House To Meet Him - Watch Video

Over 125 municipal employees assisted in managing the draw, which was executed by the Election Branch under the guidance of Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Elections). Additional Commissioner Kalpita Pimpale, Deputy Commissioners Nandkishor Bhombe, Aparna Thete, Lokhichand Chavan, and Ankush Pandhare, along with Chief Auditor Shivaji Naikwade, were present at the event.

A large number of former corporators, aspiring candidates, and citizens attended the session. The new reservation list has significantly altered the political landscape, forcing several established leaders to reassess their prospects. Many are now preparing to shift to new wards or realign their campaign strategies ahead of the municipal polls.

Read Also
Pune Municipal Corporation Elections: Check Ward-Wise Reservation List For Upcoming PMC Polls
article-image

Reservation Details

Category: ST — Seats: 1 — Total Wards:
Category: ST (F) — Seats: 1 — Total Wards: 02
Category: SC — Seats: 11 — Total Wards:
Category: SC (F) — Seats: 11 — Total Wards: 22
Category: OBC — Seats: 15 — Total Wards:
Category: OBC (F) — Seats: 16 — Total Wards: 31
Category: GEN — Seats: 30 — Total Wards:
Category: GEN (F) — Seats: 30 — Total Wards: 60
Total Wards: 115

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: European Theatre Artist Thera Jonker Visits BAMU, Interacts With Students

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: European Theatre Artist Thera Jonker Visits BAMU, Interacts With Students

Pune Artists Protest 'Rang Yatra' App At Balgandharva Auditorium, Fear Of Monopoly Over Theatre...

Pune Artists Protest 'Rang Yatra' App At Balgandharva Auditorium, Fear Of Monopoly Over Theatre...

Nanded: People’s College Women’s Cricket Team Clinches Third Consecutive ‘C’ Zone Title

Nanded: People’s College Women’s Cricket Team Clinches Third Consecutive ‘C’ Zone Title

Major Jolt To Sharad Pawar’s NCP In Maharashtra's Latur As Ex-MLA Sudhakar Bhalerao Shifts To...

Major Jolt To Sharad Pawar’s NCP In Maharashtra's Latur As Ex-MLA Sudhakar Bhalerao Shifts To...

Nashik: Big Blow To Shiv Sena (UBT) As Igatpuri Strongman Sanjay Indulkar Joins BJP

Nashik: Big Blow To Shiv Sena (UBT) As Igatpuri Strongman Sanjay Indulkar Joins BJP