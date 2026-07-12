Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Commissioner Amol Yedge Leads Cleanliness Drive; ₹1 Lakh Fine In 2 Days | Sourced

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has launched a major drive to strengthen the city's solid waste management and improve cleanliness. Spearheaded by Municipal Commissioner Amol Yedge, special joint inspection teams have been deployed across the city, with the Commissioner himself taking to the streets at night to monitor the campaign. Civic officials believe that if successful, the "Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Pattern" could serve as a model for waste management elsewhere.

As part of the drive, 29 special teams have been deployed to monitor different parts of the city. Each team comprises a sanitation inspector, Nagarik Mitra personnel, an IEC supervisor and a vehicle supervisor. The teams conduct surprise inspections of markets, hotels, shops and paan stalls every Monday and Thursday between 6pm and 9pm.

During the inspections, officials check whether commercial establishments maintain cleanliness outside their premises, segregate wet and dry waste, dispose of waste through municipal collection vehicles and comply with the ban on single-use plastic. Commissioner Yedge has personally inspected several areas during night rounds.

He has imposed on-the-spot fines on those found littering and has also initiated disciplinary action against civic employees found negligent in their duties. The campaign is being supervised by Deputy Commissioner (Solid Waste Management) Nandkishor Bhombe.

The drive has already yielded results, with the corporation collecting ₹1 lakh in fines in just two days. Action was taken across 13 commercial wards, including Gulmandi, Paithan Gate, City Chowk, TV Centre, Central Naka and Chishtiya Chowk. In one day alone, ₹38,000 was recovered, with the highest fines of ₹6,000 each imposed in Wards 5 and 15.

Speaking about the campaign, Yedge said, "We are committed to placing Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar among the cleanest cities in the country. Rather than relying solely on laws or municipal staff, the participation of businesses and citizens is crucial. In the first phase, we will focus on public awareness and issuing instructions, but strict action will also be taken against those who violate the rules."