Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Collector Vinay Gowda GC Assures Industry Of Quarterly Dialogue | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA) organised an industry–administration interaction programme on Saturday, during which District Collector Vinay Gowda GC shared his vision for the district's industrial development, future growth strategy, skill development, infrastructure, connectivity and administrative support for industries. He also announced that such industry–administration meetings would be held once every three months to strengthen coordination and ensure regular engagement with industry stakeholders.

CMIA President Atharveshraj Nandawat highlighted the importance of continuous dialogue between industry and the administration. He said Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is rapidly emerging as one of India's leading manufacturing and electric vehicle (EV) hubs, and closer collaboration between industry and the government would further accelerate the region's growth.

Gowda said a developed Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar would play a crucial role in achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat and Viksit Maharashtra. He emphasised that the industrial sector would be instrumental in doubling the district's Gross District Domestic Product (GDDP), with increasing investments and value addition serving as key drivers of economic growth. He also informed participants that plans are underway to develop Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar as a Growth Hub under the NITI Aayog and the Government of Maharashtra's MITRA initiative.

He further elaborated on initiatives related to skill development, the PM SETU scheme, airport expansion, connectivity to the AURIC region and the proposed Ring Road. Stressing the importance of an industry-ready workforce, he assured industrialists that the district administration would extend all possible support based on their evolving requirements.

CMIA Honorary Secretary Ajinkya Save presented an overview of the Chamber's initiatives, highlighting its continued efforts in industrial development, policy advocacy, skill development, infrastructure, export promotion and creating an industry-friendly ecosystem.

During the interactive session, more than 50 industrialists shared suggestions and raised concerns regarding infrastructure, connectivity, skill development and other issues affecting the sector. The District Collector responded positively and assured appropriate action.

The programme was anchored by Rishikesh Jaju, while Anand Modani proposed the vote of thanks.