Pune: Auto-Rickshaw Driver Found Dead Inside Vehicle In Akurdi; Viral Video Sparks Questions |WATCH VIDEO

Pune: Auto-Rickshaw Driver Found Dead Inside Vehicle In Akurdi; Viral Video Sparks Questions | AI

Pune: The death of a 32-year-old auto-rickshaw driver inside his own vehicle in Pune's Akurdi area has become the subject of widespread discussion after a video from the scene went viral on social media. While preliminary findings point towards a suspected suicide, police have not confirmed the exact cause of death and are continuing their investigation.

The deceased has been identified as Pramod Salunkhe, a resident of Ambethan in Chakan. His body was found inside a parked auto-rickshaw near the Sukhwani Heritage area, following which police reached the spot and began an investigation. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

According to the preliminary probe, investigators suspect that Salunkhe may have died by suicide using his shirt inside the auto-rickshaw. However, police have stressed that the post-mortem report and forensic findings will determine the exact cause of death. The motive, if it is confirmed to be a suicide, is also not yet known.

Meanwhile, the incident has drawn significant attention online after videos from the scene were widely shared. The viral footage has led to speculation, with some social media users questioning whether the death could be linked to foul play. However, there is no official confirmation to support these claims, and police have not ruled out any possibility at this stage.

Nigdi Police are questioning people connected to the case and examining all available evidence. Officials have appealed to the public not to spread rumours and to wait for the outcome of the investigation before drawing conclusions.