Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Collector Vinay Gauda Orders Crackdown On Illegal Abortions, Sex Determination | Sourced

“The sex ratio in the district is 897 females per 1,000 males, which is not satisfactory. Hence, all sonography and abortion centres in the district should be inspected, and the sale of abortion pills without doctors’ prescriptions should also be monitored,” District Collector Vinay Gauda GC directed the health machinery during the PCPNDT District Advisory Committee meeting held on Thursday in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

District Civil Surgeon Dr Kamlakar Mudkhedkar, District Health Officer Dr Abhay Dhanorkar, CSMC Medical Officer Dr Paras Mandlecha, Additional District Civil Surgeon Dr Padmaja Saraf, Resident Medical Officer Dr Prashant Badhe, District Education Officer Ashwini Latkar and others were present.

Officials informed that the district’s sex ratio stands at 902 females per 1,000 males, while by the end of April, the figures in individual talukas were: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar – 890, Gangapur – 926, Kannad – 929, Khuldabad – 892, Paithan – 854, Phulambri – 930, Sillod – 961, Soyegaon – 862 and Vaijapur – 824. The district average stands at 897.

Gauda said the birth rate of girls remains lower than that of boys and directed authorities to inspect abortion centres and curb illegal abortions. He stressed that strict action should be taken against illegal sex determination tests.

He further instructed officials to monitor the sale of abortion pills without valid prescriptions and take strict action against medical stores violating regulations. The source of supply of such medicines should also be traced, and the Food and Drug Administration should initiate stern action, he said.

Gauda added that sex determination tests are a social crime and appealed to doctors’ associations such as the IMA to cooperate with the administration in preventing such practices.