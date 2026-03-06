Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Collector Urges Citizens To Help Road Accident Victims Under Raah Veer Scheme | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: "People should be encouraged to become Mrutyunjay Doots to help victims of road accidents. Hence, information about the ‘Raah Veer’ scheme should reach the maximum number of people to reduce deaths during road accidents,” directed District Collector Deelip Swami to officials.

He was speaking during the review meeting of the District Road Safety Committee held at the district collectorate on Thursday.

SP Dr Vinaykumar Rathod, Resident Deputy District Collector Janardan Vidhate, Regional Transport Officer Vijay Kathole, Executive Engineer Priya Pujari, Assistant Superintending Engineer Puja Rawale, Sub-Divisional Engineer Shriram Dhakane, D M Kolte, Municipal Corporation Executive Engineer Amol Kulkarni, Medical Officer Dr Sarika Landge, Dr Mahesh Laddha, Assistant RTO Sandeep Shelar, PI Highway Kishor Chaudhary, Aniket Kulkarni, Subhash Jangam and other officers and employees were present.

Swami further said that as per a survey conducted by Save Life Foundation in 2023-24, there are 209 accident-prone spots in the district. Measures are being taken to reduce accidents at these spots under the district’s Zero Accident Campaign. Various departments such as the National Highways Authority, PWD, Road Development Corporation, RTO, health, home and education departments should work in coordination to reduce accidents.

People often ignore accidents on roads fearing they may get entangled in legal procedures. However, Mrutyunjay Doots under the Raah Veer scheme are awarded ₹25,000 for helping accident victims and informing the authorities. Information about the scheme should reach the maximum number of people, Swami directed.