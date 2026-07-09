Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Collector Gouda Directs Officials To Provide Land, Free Sand For Gharkuls | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: "The administrative machinery should immediately submit proposals to the district administration for providing land to beneficiaries of the Gramin Awas Yojana, regularising houses on encroached land, and providing five brass of sand free of cost for the construction of Gharkuls," directed District Collector Vinay Gowda GC to the concerned officers of the Rural Development Department.

He was speaking during the joint review meeting of the Revenue Department and the Zilla Parishad at the District Collectorate on Wednesday. Also present on the occasion were Zilla Parishad President Avinash Galande Patil, Chief Executive Officer Minnu PM, Social Welfare Committee Chairman Balaji Sontakke, Additional Chief Executive Officer and Project Director of the Rural Development Agency Vasudev Solanke, Resident Deputy Collector Janardan Vidhate, and all Sub-Divisional Officers, Tehsildars, Block Development Officers and Municipal Chief Officers from the district.

Read Also Pune: PMC Accused Of Using Ambulances To Transport Medicines Instead Of Patients

Gowda directed that the land proposals should be sanctioned immediately and that the lists, land details, plans and related documents should be submitted to the district administration so that the Gharkul sanction process can be completed speedily.

Proposals should also be submitted to regularise the houses of beneficiaries situated on government or gairan (grazing) land by taking action in accordance with government decisions. The process relating to land under the jurisdiction of the Forest Department should be expedited by promptly obtaining the necessary permissions.

Read Also Pune Metro To Run Trains Every Six Minutes On July 9 For Palkhi Procession

To ensure that Gharkul beneficiaries receive five brass of sand free of cost for house construction, the Revenue and Rural Development Departments should coordinate to make sand available from government sand depots located near the beneficiaries' homes and resolve any difficulties that may arise.

Zilla Parishad President Avinash Galande Patil said the district administration and the Rural Development Department must work in coordination so that the maximum number of beneficiaries can avail themselves of the Gharkul scheme.